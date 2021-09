After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richards College of Business can now proceed with their Study Abroad trip for spring break 2022. In the past University of West Georgia has sent management and marketing students around the world to give students the chance and ability to engage in local customs and cultural contexts. The Richards College of Business Study Abroad program gives each student a chance to help their career, add to their resume and increase their social skills.

