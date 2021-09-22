CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel's Avengers Fans Shocked by New Iron Man MCU Suit

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel's Avengers game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia is being updated with a new Iron Man Marvel Cinematic Universe suit. More specifically, on September 23, which is tomorrow, the 2020 Avengers game will add Iron Man's "Marvel Studios' Iron Man" Outfit, which is inspired by 2008's Iron Man, the movie that birthed the MCU. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the suit will cost, but it's come as a complete surprise.

comicbook.com

Comments / 4

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Marvel Studios Is Releasing 5 Movies in 2023, Setting a New MCU Record

Marvel Studios has announced their full slate including release dates for all of their upcoming films through 2024. A whopping five MCU movies will be hitting screens in 2023 alone. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3﻿ have been announced, but that leaves three guesses to rub your hands together, Mr. Miyagi style, in anticipation. What are they going to be? Here is the full Marvel Studios slate that has been revealed so far.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Cameo In Spider-Man: No Way Home To Set Up Fourth Movie

Once you put together all the characters who’ve already been confirmed plus all those that are rumored to appear, Spider-Man: No Way Home looks set to feature almost as many iconic heroes and villains as Avengers: Endgame. And, according to a new report, we have another one to add to the ever-growing list. In this case, a popular character from Sony’s Marvel universe is said to be dropping by the incoming threequel.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Fans Left Conflicted as Marvel FINALLY Mentions Famous Character in the MCU

There is power in a name. When Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark said “I am Iron Man” at the end of his titular movie, it launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Brie Larson‘s Vers proclaimed “my name is Carol”, it issued in the MCU’s powerful superhero, Captain Marvel. And when Vin Diesel spoke “I am Groot” for the entirety of Guardians of the Galaxy, it cemented him as one of Marvel’s most popular characters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Xbox One#Google Stadia#Avengers#Crystal Dynamics#Marketplace
Inside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Iron Man’ Fan-Favorite Is Officially Returning to the MCU

From the time we first met her in Iron Man (2008), it was clear that Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) was the only woman for Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.). Paltrow reprised her role as the billionaire’s leading lady in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch on Replacing Iron Man in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always moving forward. Marvel’s Phase 4 is taking fans to the new Marvel Multiverse and it is doing it all without the two characters who led Phases 1-3: Tony Stark AKA Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers AKA Captain America (Chris Evans). The...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Marvel Bring Iron Man Back?

Iron Man a.k.a. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) bid goodbye in the franchise when he sacrificed himself to save everyone else and died in Avengers: Endgame. However, several of Iron Man's fans are still hoping that he will return and they are asking if there are chances for Marvel to bring the genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist superhero back.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Collider

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Gets First Trailer Featuring Venom and Kraven

Comic book and gaming fans' favorite web-crawler, Spider-Man, is returning in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5. The new short trailer shown during PlayStation Showcase Event, showed off Spider-Man and Miles Morales fighting together over narration by what fans are assuming is Kraven the Hunter. But from the shadows, another familiar voice begins to speak, as the trailer ends on a Venom reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit may stop the Russo brothers directing another Marvel movie

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow may no longer be part of the MCU, but the actor's lawsuit against Disney may have ramifications for Marvel Studio's future. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the Russo brothers – who previously directed Johansson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame – have been put off returning for another Marvel movie. The publication signals that the duo "hit an impasse" with the superhero studio due to the Johansson case.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Guess for Marvel Studios' Mysterious New Movies

Sooner or later, Ryan Reynolds is going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wade Wilson. Until then, however, the beloved Deadpool star is doing his damnedest to guess what Marvel movies are coming next. Friday afternoon, Walt Disney Studios updated its slate of theatrical releases through the year 2024, which means Marvel Studios got four release dates for new movies it didn't previously have.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Venom 3 Will Likely Enter the Marvel Multiverse According to Tom Hardy

Despite Venom: Let There Be Carnage not even being released yet, talk has already turned to a potential third movie in the franchise, and star Tom Hardy has teased the potential arrival of the multiverse. While the actor did not specifically mention Spider-Man, he did allude to a multiversal crossover perhaps being the only way to continue Venom's story on the big screen, and increase the stakes come Venom 3.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

First Hawkeye Trailer Breaks Major Marvel Studios Record

Not even the pandemic has been able to slow down the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the two highest-grossing domestic theatrical releases since Bad Boys for Life arrived in January 2020, while What If…? is the fourth episodic exclusive to hit Disney Plus so far this year, with Hawkeye still to come.
MOVIES
Inverse

Avengers: Endgame Easter egg reveals the comics reference we all missed

The climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame is full of memorable and surprising moments. From Captain America (Chris Evans) wielding Mjolnir to Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) almost single-handedly killing Thanos (Josh Brolin), individual character moments, along with Marvel Cinematic Universe pay-offs, helped elevate the battle above standard MCU action fare. According...
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Marvel Comics killed off Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Dr. Strange right before their MCU returns …. or did they?

Well, okay, so much for those big Marvel comic book deaths. For you readers who may find the headline to this story familiar, Newsarama published a previous story about Marvel's unusual and noteworthy strategy of killing off Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange at about the same time as one another and all right before the MCU versions characters were returning in December's Spider-Man: No Way Home and March's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
COMICS
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ May Reveal Clint Barton’s Deadly Superpower

Jeremy Renner is an Academy Award-nominated actor beloved by Marvel fans for his portrayal of Clint Barton in the Avengers movies. Renner has appeared in 5 Marvel Cinematic Universe films and voiced Hawkeye in Marvel’s What If…?. Despite his status as a card-carrying Avenger, Hawkeye is often derided for being outclassed by the rest of the Avengers for not having the speed, strength, stamina, or powers of one of the big ones — like Captain America (Steve Rogers), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), or Thor (Chris Hemsworth).
MOVIES
/Film

The Marvels: Release Date, Cast, And More

Marvel movies and indeed comic book movies in general are about to get a whole lot more marvelous. DC's Captain Marvel, better known to moviegoers as "Shazam," has his own super-powered family coming back in the sequel, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods." But if you're a Marvelite, you may be thinking, "I don't care about DC. Make mine Marvel!"
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy