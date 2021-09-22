Marvel's Avengers Fans Shocked by New Iron Man MCU Suit
The Marvel's Avengers game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia is being updated with a new Iron Man Marvel Cinematic Universe suit. More specifically, on September 23, which is tomorrow, the 2020 Avengers game will add Iron Man's "Marvel Studios' Iron Man" Outfit, which is inspired by 2008's Iron Man, the movie that birthed the MCU. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the suit will cost, but it's come as a complete surprise.comicbook.com
