CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

BREAKING Ofgem boss says millions at risk as 'multiple' energy firms face bankruptcy in weeks

By ( Image: Handout)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3WDB_0c4evE2d00
Jonathan Brearley

The chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem has warned millions of UK residents will be impacted as multiple energy suppliers face bankruptcy in coming weeks.

Jonathan Brearley, who has run Ofgem since 2018, said energy prices are increasing in an "unprecedented" way.

"If you look at gas prices, it is something we don't think we have seen before at this pace," he admitted.

It comes after the Prime Minister insisted the gas crisis issue is only a 'short term' problem.

We'll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE. Get email updates on

the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .

Get all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you by following The Mirror every time you see our name.

  • Follow The Mirror on Google News - CLICK HERE and click the star
  • Follow The Mirror on Apple News - CLICK HERE available on Apple devices
  • Follow The Mirror on Flipboard - CLICK HERE and click follow

You can sign up for Twitter alerts for breaking news here @MirrorBreaking_ and follow us @MirrorMoney, for all the latest updates.

Keep up-to-date with your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/mirrormoneysaving

See all our social accounts you can follow here: mirror.co.uk/social

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Fuel supply: Panic buying puts Dorset's health services at risk, bosses say

Health and council bosses in Dorset say people panic buying fuel could lead to its staff being unable to deliver care to "sick, vulnerable and dying people". NHS Dorset CCG said increasing numbers of its health, social and hospital staff were struggling to refuel. The surge in people buying fuel...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Ofgem#Google News#Flipboard#Apple News#Uk#Mirrormoney
The Independent

Panic-buyers exacerbating ‘temporary’ petrol supply crisis, says AA president

Panic-buying is exacerbating fuel shortages at some petrol stations that were initially caused by supply chain issues, the president of the AA, Edmund King, has said, adding that millions of drivers rushing out to fill up their tanks would “put a strain on the system”. “Earlier in the week, there were some problems with the supply chain, as we know, due to a shortage of some lorry drivers, but that was only a localised problem,” he told BBC Breakfast.The AA president said the shortage had been made worse by drivers “going out and filling up when they don’t really need...
TRAFFIC
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

The father and son Avro Energy bosses who made millions but left 580,000 Britons facing £400 bills hike: How ex-law student, 27, behind uSwitch's '2019 best-value supplier' 'propped up firm with advanced customer fees' but went bust when gas prices spiked

Collapsed energy company Avro Energy was owned by a former non-league footballer in his twenties who set up the firm while an undergraduate student and once described the power supply market as 'simple economics'. Jake Brown, 27, founded the firm in 2014 at Birmingham University, where he obtained a 2:1...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Google
moneyweek.com

How to cut your energy bill this winter

The UK looks to be heading for a very expensive winter with wholesale electricity prices going through the roof. Gas prices have risen more than 250% this year, forcing a spate of small energy providers to go bust. Experts are warning that many providers will cease to exist come December,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Gas price crisis: Shift focus to using less energy, says boss

The UK government has not focused enough on how people can cut energy consumption to lower their bills, the boss of energy firm Utilita has said. Bill Bullen said the current gas crisis has shown there is too much emphasis on policies such as the price cap. This month 1.5...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Shoppers are warned they face price hikes despite government agreeing to pay US fertiliser firm MILLIONS of pounds to start producing CO2 again.. amid fears the problem could resurface in three weeks

Shoppers were today warned that they face higher prices despite the government handing millions of pounds to a US firm to restart CO2 production. CF Industries, one of the biggest fertiliser businesses in the world, shut its two plants in Teesside and Cheshire after a large surge in gas prices meant continued production wouldn't be profitable.
GAS PRICE
BBC

Energy firms' collapse hits 1.5 million customers

Nearly 1.5 million customers have been hit in just two weeks by energy firms collapsing under soaring gas prices. Avro Energy and Green ceased trading on Wednesday and their 830,000 combined customers face being switched to a new, potentially more expensive, provider. Green's boss, Peter McGirr, told the BBC he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Millions face winter finance squeeze, says charity

Millions of low income families are facing a squeeze on their finances from October, a charity has said. A combination of rising energy and consumer goods prices, coupled with benefits cuts, will add an extra £710 in costs for poorer households, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation warned. The report comes amid...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

More energy firms to go bust leaving millions of customers in limbo, regulator warns

An unprecedented surge in gas prices will force more energy suppliers out of business leaving “well above” hundreds of thousands of customers in limbo, the head of energy regulator Ofgem has warned.“Have a look at the change in the gas price – it really is something that we don’t think we’ve seen before at this pace,” Jonathan Brearley told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.He declined to give an estimate on numbers of firms that might go bust but said: “We do expect more [suppliers] not to be able to face the circumstances we’re in.”He said: “We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Ofgem threatens to scrap licence for five energy suppliers

Regulator Ofgem has said it could suspend the licences of five energy suppliers who failed to pay into a scheme to fund small-scale renewable generators. Suppliers are obliged to fund the Feed In Tariff (FIT) scheme, which is administered by Ofgem, but Colorado Energy, Igloo Energy Supply, Neon Reef, Whoop Energy and Symbio Energy have so far failed to do so for this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy