BREAKING Ofgem boss says millions at risk as 'multiple' energy firms face bankruptcy in weeks

Jonathan Brearley

The chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem has warned millions of UK residents will be impacted as multiple energy suppliers face bankruptcy in coming weeks.

Jonathan Brearley, who has run Ofgem since 2018, said energy prices are increasing in an "unprecedented" way.

"If you look at gas prices, it is something we don't think we have seen before at this pace," he admitted.

It comes after the Prime Minister insisted the gas crisis issue is only a 'short term' problem.

