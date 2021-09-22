CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Pompeo says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans thinking the end is near are ‘not far off’

By Tarrah Gibbons
 4 days ago
Ellen Pompeo may be hanging up her scrubs shortly. As the unstoppable reign of "Grey's Anatomy" continues, Pompeo spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the expected ending to the show. After 18 seasons, Pompeo talked about fan theories that the medical drama will be ending, and she said, "They're not far...

