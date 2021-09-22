Lady Marshals earn 12th shutout on Senior Night

Three Lady Marshal seniors were recognized Tuesday on Senior Night and they wrapped it up nicely with a 13-0 win over Mayfield in one half of play. Kelsey Crass led with three goals, Zoe Maxlow and Hanna Holsapple had two goals each, and one each came from Anna Robertson, Mia Teague, Presley Gallimore, Kinsley Perry, Hope Howard and Peyton Lamb. Parker Perry earned her ninth shutout and it was the 12th for the the Lady Marshals who rank third in the state.