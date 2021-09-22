CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Clint Andrew Vance

By News Submissions
westbendnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCECIL, OH: Clint Andrew Vance, age 30, born in Paulding, OH, son of Dennis and Sandra (Edwards) Vance, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his residence. Clint graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.A. in Agriculture in 2013 and was a self-employed farmer for the last ten years. Clint was passionate about Paulding County, where he was elected Paulding County Commissioner in January, 2021. He was also the President of the Paulding County Habitat for Humanity, Vice-President of the John Paulding Historical Society, Vice-President of CoRP (Community Revitalizing Paulding County), member of the VFW Post 587, Sustaining Contributor of the Paulding County Area Foundation, recipient of the State Degree while in the F.F.A. at Paulding High School, member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, former Vantage Career Center Board member and Paulding Exempted Village School Board member.

www.westbendnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Ohio State#Cecil#The Ohio State University#A B A In Agriculture#Corp Lrb#The State Degree#Paulding High School#Emmanuel Baptist Church#First Christian Church#Den Herder Funeral Home#Habitat For Humanity#P O Box
NBC News

German vote nearly even for Merkel's bloc, Social Democrats

BERLIN— Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power. An exit poll for ARD public television put voters' support at 25 percent each...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Sam is moving slowly across the Atlantic on Sunday after developing into a Category 4 storm a day earlier, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy