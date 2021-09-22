CECIL, OH: Clint Andrew Vance, age 30, born in Paulding, OH, son of Dennis and Sandra (Edwards) Vance, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his residence. Clint graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.A. in Agriculture in 2013 and was a self-employed farmer for the last ten years. Clint was passionate about Paulding County, where he was elected Paulding County Commissioner in January, 2021. He was also the President of the Paulding County Habitat for Humanity, Vice-President of the John Paulding Historical Society, Vice-President of CoRP (Community Revitalizing Paulding County), member of the VFW Post 587, Sustaining Contributor of the Paulding County Area Foundation, recipient of the State Degree while in the F.F.A. at Paulding High School, member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, former Vantage Career Center Board member and Paulding Exempted Village School Board member.