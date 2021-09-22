CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Assumed Name-McCarthy Window & Door

Kanabec County Times Online
 5 days ago

NAMEHOLDER(S):. Mary McCarthy 1980 AMARYLLIS Mora MN 55051 United States. Tim McCarthy 1980 AMARYLLIS Mora Minnesota 55051 USA. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson County Pilot

Certificate Of Assumed Name – Jars of Clay Ministries

NAMEHOLDER(S): First Baptist Church of Jackson, 921 Hills Ave., Jackson, MN 56143 USA. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
JACKSON, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Assumed Name Holistic Homestead

NAMEHOLDER(S):. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
POLITICS
Kanabec County Times Online

Assumed Name BEKustom Rods

NAMEHOLDER(S):. Address: 663 FISH LAKE DR MORA MN 55051-7312 United States. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
POLITICS
Kanabec County Times Online

Assumed Name God's Country Crafts

NAMEHOLDER(S):. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
MarketWatch

The crypto industry could take tax fight all the way to the Supreme Court

The cryptocurrency community launched an all-out but ill-fated lobbying blitz to water down new proposed tax reporting rules that could be passed into law as early as next week, but now the industry is changing tacks and gearing up for a constitutional fight in the courts that could help redefine Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable government inquiries into Americans' financial lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mccarthy
Person
Steve Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Name Mccarthy Window#State#The Kanabec County Times
Kanabec County Times Online

City of Ogilvie News Briefs

He next meeting of the Ogilvie City Council is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Ogilvie City Hall at 102 N Hill Ave, Ogilvie. The Ogilvie City Council approved contracting with Stantec to handle the administration of the $600,000 Small Cities Development Program grant for the Wastewater Treatment Facility project. SCDP has several program requirements that the city must abide by to comply with federal funding regulations, including completion of environmental reviews, submission of proper labor documents for the Department of Employment and Economic Development, and completion of other forms and disbursement requests.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Axios

Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned. Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy