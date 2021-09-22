CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito received nationwide attention. Khadijah Britton, like many missing Indigenous women, did not

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Press Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemembering their names: Some of the missing and murdered Indigenous people among the Round Valley Indian Tribes Yolanda Hoaglen, the Round Valley Indian Tribes’ Native American Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program director, shared some of the names of Indigenous people in her community near Covelo who have been murdered or gone missing over the years, some of whom are men, and most of whom received little publicity. “We just want our loved one’s crime to be solved and their names out there too,” Hoaglen said. Here are the ones she listed: Rosalena “Belle” Rodrigues Nicole Smith Rachel Sloan Micheal Leon Pena Ivan Tillotson Jr. Robert Want William Bettega Kenneth Whipple Vanessa Niko Stephanie Faye Myers Noland Mitchell Charles “Buzzy"Mitchell Yancy McCloud Jr. Theresa Brown Joe Poe Jason McLean Virgil Bussell Al’ Awnie O’con Joseph Basurto Budd Lincoln Leeroy Russ Donald Stanley Godfrey Luke John Jr. George “Kabby” Oakes ______ YWCA Sonoma County’s domestic violence crisis hotline Anyone who is need of help can call the YWCA’s 24-hour domestic violence crisis hotline at 707-546-1234.

Robert Schroeder
4d ago

It is strictly because of social media that these stories go viral. Look no further than George Floyd. He didn't have blonde hair or blue eyes, but he did go viral. Trying to play the race card on Gabby is just wrong.

