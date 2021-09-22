NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Vanderbilt has opened a new Diabetes Center. According to the City’s Health Department’s Community Health Survey, the northern sections of Staten Island have some of the highest diabetes prevalence in the city. Services on-site include eye and foot care, virtual nutrition counseling, and the use of innovative technology, like the text-message based MITI (Mobile Insulin Titration Intervention) program to monitor blood sugar. Additionally, Richmond University Medical Center has partnered with the clinic to provide vascular screenings on site and referrals to the hospital for expedient vascular surgery evaluation and treatment.