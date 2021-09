Have a community event you'd like to add to our list? Let us know by emailing newsroom@s-t.com and we'll include it. The Friends of the Dartmouth Libraries will sponsor their fall book sale at the Southworth Library now through Saturday, Sept. 25. Thousands of books, all in good condition, will be available for purchase. Book prices typically range between 50 cents and $2. The general sale hours are Friday, September 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. In order to ensure the safety of shoppers and volunteers, masks will be required for entry to the sale, and browsing will be limited to 20 patrons at a time throughout the sale.

