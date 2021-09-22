CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC committee meets today to decide: Who should get COVID-19 boosters first?

Rolla Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA CDC committee is meeting Wednesday to decide who should be eligible for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. However, the FDA hasn't yet authorized a third dose. So the CDC group will only vote if the FDA acts in the meantime. Any decision isn't necessarily the final one....

AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Paul Offit
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Cdc Group#Covid 19#Cdc#The Fda#Acip#Immunize Org#Healthcare
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says This Is More Important Than Getting a Booster Right Now

Over the last month, health experts and officials in the U.S. have been split on whether or not booster shots should be provided to those already fully vaccinated. Research has found that the vaccines are not maintaining their initial levels of protection, either as a result of the fast spreading Delta variant or a drop in effectiveness over time. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still set to approve or deny additional shots soon, but an advisory panel for the agency just declined to recommend boosters for the general public, as some experts say they are not a priority just yet.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Pfizer
Health
FDA
HIV
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
healthday.com

FDA Advisory Panel to Hold Meeting Today on COVID-19 Booster Shots

FRIDAY, Sept. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisors are meeting today to consider whether it is safe and effective for Americans to receive a third "booster" dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA posted the materials it intends to use in the review on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

CDC panel meeting to discuss who gets Pfizer boosters

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory council, the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices, will meet to discuss additional vaccine doses for the general public. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration's advisory council voted to approve boosters for the elderly and those with...
INDUSTRY
cbslocal.com

CDC Advisers Set To Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Boosters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high-level meeting is set to take place this week between top health experts surrounding COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Currently, booster shots are being given to people who are immunocompromised, and are available at sites like Allegheny General Hospital. The FDA gave the okay for emergency use...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 Booster Shots: Who Will Get Third Shot, And How Soon?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA is expected to greenlight Pfizer booster shots Wednesday for seniors and other high-risk Americans, but the CDC still has to give its clearance. That decision is not expected until Thursday. President Joe Biden wanted boosters to be available for everyone this week. That’s not happening.
PUBLIC HEALTH

