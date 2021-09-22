CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Civil Case-Amber Reynolds

Kanabec County Times Online
 5 days ago

Relating to Certificate of Title No. 852.0 for a new Certificate of title after tax forfeiture legally described as follows:. To Michael A. VIllella and Brenda L. Lakeberg. Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter, IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 19th day of November, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at 18 S. Vine St., Mora, MN 55051, and then, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, show cause, if there is any, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Ogilvie, MN
City
Mora, MN
State
Minnesota State
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Biden to get Covid-19 booster shot on camera

Decision to recommend boosters for frontline workers was a "scientific close call," CDC director says. The decision to recommend Covid-19 booster shots for people at occupational risk of infection was a “scientific close call,” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Sunday. Walensky recommended last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Kanabec District Court#33 Cv 20 253#Court#T4293#Summons#The Kanabec County Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy