Moustakas will be on the bench Monday against the Pirates. The Reds continue with their plan of strictly platooning Moustakas, as he'll sit against lefty Dillon Peters, just as he's done against every other southpaw the team has faced since he returned from the injured list in early August. He's certainly not making a case for a larger role, as he's hit just .179/.228/.316 since his return even while being protected against same-sided pitching. Eugenio Suarez will take over at third base.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO