Is Jay Inslee Planning to Invade Idaho?
Remember, COVID got its first foothold in the Northwest near Seattle. In nursing homes and it spread like wildfire. As the State of Washington failed with containment, it soon reached Idaho. Brought in some cases to Ketchum by tourists from Seattle. Now it looks like Washington Governor Jay Inslee is ready to open a can of whoop-ass on us because some Delta variant patients are showing up at Spokane hospitals. Is he planning on turning sick people away? Remember as well, this man values trees, salmon and snails more than human beings!newsradio1310.com
