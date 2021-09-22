CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Is Jay Inslee Planning to Invade Idaho?

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember, COVID got its first foothold in the Northwest near Seattle. In nursing homes and it spread like wildfire. As the State of Washington failed with containment, it soon reached Idaho. Brought in some cases to Ketchum by tourists from Seattle. Now it looks like Washington Governor Jay Inslee is ready to open a can of whoop-ass on us because some Delta variant patients are showing up at Spokane hospitals. Is he planning on turning sick people away? Remember as well, this man values trees, salmon and snails more than human beings!

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 10

IDAHO STATE
TWIN FALLS, ID
IDAHO STATE
IDAHO STATE
BOISE, ID
IDAHO STATE
NEVADA STATE
IDAHO STATE
JEROME COUNTY, ID
IDAHO STATE
IDAHO STATE
IDAHO STATE
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

