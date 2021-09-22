CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

fourstateshomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UN and Afghanistan's Taliban, figuring out how to interact

It's been little more than a month since Kalashnikov-toting Taliban fighters in their signature heavy beards, hightop sneakers and shalwar kameezes descended on the Afghan capital and cemented their takeover. Now they’re vying for a seat in the club of nations and seeking what no country has given them as they attempt to govern for a second time: international recognition of their rule.The Taliban wrote to the United Nations requesting to address the U.N. General Assembly meeting of leaders that is underway in New York They argue they have all the requirements needed for recognition of a government. The...
WORLD
AFP

Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches

The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. The UN representative of Afghanistan's former regime was expected to defy the Taliban with an address Monday after the group requested its new foreign minister be allowed to speak instead. The Taliban wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last Monday requesting that Amir Khan Muttaqi be allowed to "participate." The letter noted that Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan's UN envoy under Ashraf Ghani, who was ousted last month, "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the United Nations.
WORLD
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burhanuddin Rabbani
Washington Post

Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hard-line movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central square...
WORLD
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban hang bodies as warning in city of Herat, say reports

The Taliban are said to have have hung the dead bodies of four alleged kidnappers in public in the western city of Herat in an apparent warning. The gruesome display came a day after a notorious Taliban official warned that extreme punishments such as executions and amputations would resume. The...
WORLD
The Independent

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.” But the situation in Myanmar after the army’s seizure of power eight months ago has become an extended bloody conflict with ever-escalating violence. Yet the U.N. is unlikely to take any meaningful action against Myanmar's new rulers because they have the...
WORLD
sandiegouniontribune.com

It’s almost certain Afghanistan’s Taliban won’t speak at UN

UNITED NATIONS — It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won’t get to speak at this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Ap#The United Nations#The General Assembly#U N#Sierra Leone
dallassun.com

India, US call on Taliban

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India and the United States called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country, to shelter or train terrorist groups, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, adding that the government in Afghanistan did not appear to be an "inclusive one".
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Myanmar will not address world leaders at U.N., Afghanistan will

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - No representative from Myanmar is scheduled to address the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday, amid rival claims for the country's U.N. seat in New York after a military coup ousted the elected government. Competing claims have also been...
POLITICS
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
The Independent

To protect Afghan girls, UN panel urges conditions on aid

Aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women’s rights and access to education under the rule of the Taliban government, a panel of high-level speakers said at the United Nations on Friday. Since taking control of the country last month when the U.S.-backed government collapsed, the Taliban have allowed younger girls and boys back to school. But in grades six to 12, they have allowed only boys back to school along with their male teachers. The United Nations says 4.2 million children are not enrolled in school in Afghanistan, and 60% of them girls.The...
EDUCATION
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
AFP

What we know about the Taliban's political agenda

A month after seizing power following a lightning offensive in Afghanistan, the Taliban this week completed their interim government -- but their political agenda is still unclear. As for drugs, Taliban spokesperson Mujahid promised that the new government would not turn Afghanistan, the world's leading producer of opium, into a real narco-state.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Cutting off of hands is very necessary:’ Taliban official says executions and amputations will return

A prominent leader of the Taliban has said the group will reintroduce punishments such as amputations and executions for criminals, though perhaps not publicly. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban, confirmed the return of executions. He is known for his extremist interpretation of Islamic laws and served as the justice minister in the previous Taliban government in the late 90s.
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

UN: Taliban nominate new envoy, ask to speak at General Assembly meeting

The United Nations said Tuesday that the Taliban asked to speak at the United Nations General Assembly's meeting this week, AP reports. Why it matters: The move marks a direct challenge to Afghanistan's currently accredited UN ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, whom the Taliban said no longer represented Afghanistan. The militant group...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy