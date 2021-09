Tesla has made many modifications to its referral program over the years. Not all of these changes have been received with open arms. But one of its ultimate highlights was when it gave away free Roadsters to existing owners who managed to accumulate enough referrals that turned into sales. For an automaker that lacks a PR department, official advertising, or anything in between, having existing customers refer new ones was vital to building the brand.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO