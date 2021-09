Respawn Entertainment have seemingly been quite busy overnight, addressing reports of the future of their popular Titanfall series. It started after comments made by Respawn community manager Jason Garza on an episode of his own regular Morning Tea livestream show. As reported by Dexerto, Garza was taking questions from fans when the subject of Titanfall came up. “Don’t get your hopes up man. I’ve said this before. We don’t have anything in the works. There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO