'Make sure you come back alive': Prince Harry reveals Prince Philip's 'matter of fact' words of advice ahead of his Afghanistan deployment in BBC tribute to his grandfather

Prince Harry has revealed how Prince Philip was 'very matter of fact' about serving in the army in Afghanistan and told him: 'Make sure you come back alive.'

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which is set to air today at 9pm on BBC One, will feature interviews from all of the monarch, 95, and Philip's children - the Prince of Wales, 72, the Princess Royal, 71, the Duke of York, 61, and the Earl of Wessex, 57.

The Duke's adult grandchildren, the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, will also provide their personal memories of the royal during the film.

Interviews were filmed before and after Prince Philip's death in April, and were conducted separately, with Prince Harry's tribute filmed in the US where he lives having stepped back from royal duty.

Prince Harry, taking part in his first ‘family project’ since acrimoniously quitting royal duties and moving to the US, explained: 'Going off to Afghanistan, he was very matter of fact and said, "Make sure you come back alive."

'When I came back, there wasn't a deep level of discussion. It was like, "Well you made it. How was it?" That's how he was. He was very much a listener.

'He set the scene for you to be able to share as much as you wanted to share but he would never probe.'

Interviews began in early 2021 to celebrate Philip’s 100th birthday in June, but the programme has since become a moving tribute to the Queen’s husband after he slipped away peacefully on April 9, two months before his big day.

Harry's revelation about his grandfather's attitude towards him fighting is to be aired weeks after he released a statement saying the Taliban's advance in Afghanistan had left him 'speechless' and 'heartbroken'.

The lengthy statement, released via the couple's slick Archewell Foundation website, called on followers to support organisations including the World Central Kitchen, but failed to say how much they would be personally donating or details of how they will help.

But the couple have been slammed by a royal expert who called it 'another attempt to form an alternate woke royal family' and by social media users who branded the statement 'vague publicity seeking word salad' and said it was 'irrelevant' as it doesn't mention how they personally will be helping in the crisis.

Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin told FEMAIL: 'I think Harry and Meghan’s grandiose, comfy and caring comments about the situation in Afghanistan, the disaster in Haiti and new Covid variants is another example of them trying to set up some sort of alternate woke royal family.

'Like most of their "compassionate" gestures there is no indication about what they themselves will do and whether any donations will be going through Archewell Foundation.

'Their comment that they want to "alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet – that will prove our humanity," sounds so similar to their recent comment we must be compassionate "to those we know and those we don’t know" that makes it sound equally phoney.'

The Duke filmed his section of the film in the US, where he has been living since he stepped back from royal duty last year

It comes after the Duke of Sussex, who spent 10 years in the British Army and performed two frontline tours of Afghanistan, released a statement via the Invictus Games Foundation to urge veterans to 'reach out to each other and offer support'.

Amid scenes of frightened Afghans trying to flee a return to brutal misogynistic rule after the Taliban captured the capital city Kabul, Harry and Meghan's statement, which uses US spelling, says: 'The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.

'As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

'And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.

'When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It's easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.

'To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting a number of organizations doing critical work. We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leaders' Summit.

'As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity.'