CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Six former Treasury secretaries urge Congress to raise debt ceiling

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6Z5i_0c4ereeZ00
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference on the debt ceiling with other Republican senators at U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Six former U.S. Treasury secretaries wrote Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, urging her and Congress to "move swiftly" on raising the debt ceiling.

Henry Paulson, Timothy Geithner, Larry Summers, Jack Lew, Robert Rubin and Michael Blumenthal warned Congress that even delaying an unprecedented default "could cause serious economic and national security harm."

"For 232 years, our nation has consistently paid all of its bills, in full and on time," they wrote. "Unshakeable creditworthiness has long been a wellspring of strength for our nation, and protecting it is a sacrosanct responsibility. No Congress or president has allowed our country to default."

The former treasurers said delaying a resolution could be detrimental and an accidental default could occur.

They sent copies of the letter to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The letter comes the day after Democrats passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling past the 2022 midterm elections. The next vote is in the Senate, where Republicans are threatening to block it.

McConnell, during a news conference Wednesday, said President Joe Biden's government has undertaken massive spending without Republican support and the Democrats should raise the borrowing limit on their own.

"Don't play Russian roulette with our economy," he said. "Step up and raise the debt ceiling to cover all that you've been engaged in all year long."

The federal government will lose funding after Sept. 30 unless the House and Senate act to end the standoff leading to a partial government shutdown.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

What’s the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

WASHINGTON (AP) — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jack Lew
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Timothy Geithner
Person
Chuck Schumer
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. Democrats have been scrambling to hammer out a landmark plan to upgrade the nation's roads and bridges, but are also under immense pressure to finalize a $3.5 trillion public investment package and fund the government to avert a looming shutdown -- all by September 30. The week is among the most critical of President Joe Biden's tenure, with opposition Republicans digging in against his Build Back Better program that would invest in climate change policy, lower childcare and education costs for working families and create millions of jobs. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Treasury#House#Gop#Democrats#Republicans#Russian#American#Leadermcconnell
KFVS12

Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — With President Joe Biden’s broad domestic agenda at risk of collapse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday vowed that Democrats will pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week and push ahead on the bigger $3.5 trillion social safety and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why America has a debt ceiling

Republicans and Democrats are again waging a battle of wills over the U.S. debt ceiling, which is a statutory limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says no member of his party will support a bill lifting or suspending the debt limit – even though […] The post Commentary: Why America has a debt ceiling appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arkansas Online

Federal agencies advised to prepare for shutdown just in case

WASHINGTON -- The White House budget office notified federal agencies Thursday to begin preparations for the first shutdown of the U.S. government since the coronavirus pandemic began, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill struggle to reach a funding agreement. Administration officials stress the request is in line with traditional procedures seven...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy