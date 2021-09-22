CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk predictions: Tyson Fury backs AJ but ex-champ thinks Ukrainian will ‘10,000%’ win fight

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

ANTHONY JOSHUA has been overwhelmingly backed to beat Oleksandr Usyk - but warned of the dangers the fight could bring at the same time.

Joshua defends his unified titles against Usyk at Tottenham's stadium on Saturday in arguably the biggest fight of the year so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHQm7_0c4erWXd00
Anthony Joshua ahead of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk Credit: Getty

AJ takes in a big size advantage and experience at the top level of the heavyweight picture.

But Usyk is also unbeaten, reigned as cruiserweight king and has a slick, southpaw style yet to be conquered.

It sets up for a massive fight night ahead and here is how the experts are predicting it will go.

Dillian Whyte

The Body Snatcher, 33, beat Joshua, 31, in the amateurs, lost the rematch six years later and is still eyeing a trilogy decider to settle the score.

He would need AJ to do the business first against Usyk, 34, and that's exactly what he expects.

Whyte said on 5 Live Boxing: "I think it's a great fight, but in my personal opinion, I think Joshua will stop him in the first five, six, or seven rounds."

He added: "Hopefully, he goes back to the old him and starts pressing Usyk and being the bigger, stronger guy and starts backing him up and starts hitting him with stuff early. I think he can get the job done early."

Prediction... Joshua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSDap_0c4erWXd00
Dillian Whyte was beaten by Anthony Joshua in 2015 Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

BETTING SPECIAL - GET JOSHUA TO WIN IN ROUNDS 1-6 AT 60/1 OR ANYTIME AT 25/1

Tyson Fury

The Gyspy King, 33, was all set to face Joshua until he was ordered into his contracted trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder, 35.

Initially, he raised concerns for AJ heading into the Usyk fight, but appeared to quickly change his mind.

Fury told Seconds Out: “I think he walks straight through Usyk.

"People are trying to build it up as a scary fight but he didn’t have the power to halt cruiserweights like Mairis Briedis or whoever else he fought."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vveev_0c4erWXd00
Tyson Fury picked Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk Credit: Reuters

Michael Hunter

American Hunter's only defeat came at the hands of Usyk down at cruiserweight and he backed his old opponent to cause an upset.

He said on iFL TV: “I don’t think Anthony Joshua beats Usyk unless he knocks him out.

"This is heavyweight boxing, so there’s always going to be knockouts.

“[Usyk] is strong enough and he’s an Olympian and all that. He has the accolades and attributes to do so."

Prediction... Usyk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sr4XZ_0c4erWXd00
Michael Hunter was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Chris Eubank Jr

The middleweight contender is a friend of AJ's and knows how versatile he is - and for that reason Eubank Jr, 32, backed his pal.

He predicted: “Usyk is extremely smart and can certainly box, he has shown that at cruiserweight. But I just don’t think he has the size to beat someone like Anthony.

“And Anthony has shown that he is smart too, he demonstrated that in the rematch with Ruiz where he really boxed well.

“So personally I would fancy Anthony to win that fight.”

Prediction... Joshua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQVzI_0c4erWXd00
Anthony Joshua pictured with his friend Chris Eubank Jr

John Fury

Big John has a similar opinion to his son Tyson - believing Joshua will be just too big on the night.

He told Boxing Social: “Usyk won’t be able to hit hard enough to bother him because he’s too small. He’ll walk straight through.

"I think AJ will stop him quicker than anybody else. I think AJ will walk straight through him. I do.

“One’s a cruiserweight, one’s bulking up. And if he bulks up to try and meet him head-on, forget about it. That’s why there’s weight classes, ain’t they. A good big one will always beat a good little one. And AJ is a good big one.”

Prediction... Joshua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCud3_0c4erWXd00
John Fury pictured with his son Tyson Credit: Getty

Sergey Kovalev

The Russian, 38, is a former light-heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound contender.

He was dethroned in 2016 by Andre Ward, who moved up from super-middleweight.

It means Kovalev knows the threat of an undersized superstar and has put his money on Usyk.

He posted on social media: "Usyk will defeat Joshua, 10,000%. Place your bets."

Prediction... Usyk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqXMx_0c4erWXd00
Sergey Kovalev backed Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua

David Haye

The Hayemaker knows a thing or two about moving up from cruiserweight to heavyweight, becoming only the second man behind Evander Holyfield to win titles in both the divisions.

But he showed no allegiance to his fellow former cruiserweight and tipped Joshua in emphatic fashion.

Speaking to SecondsOut, Haye, 40, said: “AJ knocks Usyk out very conclusively. Left, right, jab, right cross that puts Usyk down or out, and then it’s done.

"One hundred per cent inside six rounds. If it does go past six rounds, it’s because AJ wants it to go past six rounds."

Prediction... Joshua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIltN_0c4erWXd00
David Haye pictured with Anthony Joshua Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Tony Bellew

Bellew, 38, retired after a knockout loss to Usyk in 2018 and admires the Ukrainian but has thrown his full support to close pal AJ.

He told talkSPORT: “Come rounds seven, eight and nine, he is going to find out why he is not a true heavyweight.

"I think Anthony Joshua’s speed, power and perseverance will be what catches up with Oleksandr Usyk.

“I wish he would stop fighting my friends because I want to support him! I’m a huge admirer of him and I have so much respect for the boy, but he just keeps fighting my friends so I can’t support him.”

Prediction... Joshua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9u2B_0c4erWXd00
Tony Bellew was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk in 2018 Credit: Reuters

Frank Warren

Fury's UK promoter will hope AJ prevails to keep the undisputed dream alive but can see it potentially going the other way.

Warren said on iFL TV: “Anthony Joshua must be the favourite for the fight. He’s the bigger guy and he’s a bigger puncher.

“Having said that, if he doesn’t get rid of him, and if he’s still there after five or six rounds, then it gets to the end of the fight, if that goes 12 rounds, I would fancy Usyk to get the decision because to get there, he’s going to have to outbox him.

“He proved it at cruiserweight. He was fantastic, and he’s made his mark in that weight division. He was a superb cruiserweight."

Prediction... Sitting on the fence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7UO9_0c4erWXd00
Promoter Frank Warren with Tyson Fury Credit: PA

Luke Campbell

Campbell, 33, became Olympic champ alongside AJ at the London 2012 Games, and backed the heavyweight to once more bring the gold home.

He told The Mirror: "Joshua has got quick hands, and is a big strong heavyweight so if he imposes his strengths I think he will win the fight.

"If he sits off it could be Usyk's night, and I can't see Usyk wanting to get involved in a big strong heavyweight like Joshua.

"So his tactics will mostly be to make him miss, move around and Joshua has to put it on him."

Prediction... Joshua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiv42_0c4erWXd00
Anthony Joshua pictured with Olympic team-mate Luke Campbell Credit: Action Images - Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anthony Joshua has no regrets about tactics and says ‘I can go again’

Anthony Joshua was sanguine despite being dethroned as world heavyweight champion, insisting he has no regrets about his tactics in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and vowing to dust himself off and go again.Usyk was giving up three inches in height and four in reach, as well as nearly 20lbs in weight, but the superior ringcraft of the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion was there for all to see in his unanimous decision win.Scorecards of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 were justifiable rewards for a mesmerising display by Usyk, who snatched the WBAIBF and WBO titles from Joshua and left a ‘Battle...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mairis Briedis
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Andre Ward
The Independent

I’d fight King Kong – Anthony Joshua ready for any challenge

Anthony Joshua insisted he is ready and willing to take on all challengers ahead of his world heavyweight title showdown against Oleksandr Usyk saying: “If you told me I was fighting King Kong, I would give it a go”.Joshua puts his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line against his fellow London 2012 gold medallist, an unbeaten opponent who is a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.The pair were brought together following the collapse of Joshua’s all-British contest against Tyson Fury, with the Watford fighter then ordered by the WBO to fulfil...
COMBAT SPORTS
punditarena.com

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury fight will happen

Anthony Joshua insists he would fight Tyson Fury at York Hall because ‘it is a grassroots fight’. Anthony Joshua has promised to do everything in his power to make sure a fight with Tyson Fury takes place before he retires and insisted it will happen, with any venue in Britain his preference.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ukrainian#Tottenham#Olympian#Boxing Social#Russian#Hayemaker#Secondsout
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Usyk live stream: Free links to watch boxing showdown spread online despite piracy crackdown

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua faces former cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in one of the most hotly anticipated boxing bouts of the year.Close to 70,000 people will fill Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with many more set to watch the official live stream on Sky Sports Box Office.Millions more, however, are expected to seek out illicit live streams in order to avoid paying the £24.95 pay-per-view fee and watch the fight for free.Thousands of links to free live streams are set to be shared in the build-up to the fight across social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

The man who could slay AJ: Oleksandr Usyk 'bossed' Wladimir Klitschko as his countryman prepared for Tyson Fury, has a staggering 368 fights to his name and has had Joshua in his sights for a DECADE

Having shared the same birthday as Muhammad Ali, Oleksandr Usyk was perhaps always destined for boxing greatness. 'The Cat', as the fleet-footed southpaw is known, has just 15 defeats on his staggering record of 368 bouts, all of which came as an amateur, where the Ukrainian waltzed to European, World and Olympic glory.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Hearn insists he would be ‘shocked’ if Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury didn’t happen

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident Anthony Joshua’s hotly anticipated heavyweight fight against fellow Brit Tyson Fury will go ahead.The bout had plans in motion until Fury was court ordered to fulfil his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder, which will go ahead on 9 October. And as a replacement for the Fury fight, Joshua will go up against Oleksander Usyk this Saturday in a bout that has his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line.Hearn, who has just signed another deal with Joshua, told the BBC’s Final Say: “I had zero support from Fury’s team to get that fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Oleksandr Usyk next fight: Anthony Joshua rematch most likely option, not Fury-Wilder 3 winner just yet

Oleksandr Usyk scored the biggest win of his career on Saturday in London, beating Anthony Joshua by clear decision to win the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles. The victory makes Usyk the only fighter to win truly recognized world titles at both cruiserweight and heavyweight other than Evander Holyfield, though obviously David Haye would like for his WBA secondary heavyweight title win to be counted. It was another affirmation of his greatness — probably the last one anyone ever really needs to consider him one of the truly elite fighters of his generation.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Video | Callum Smith brutally KO’s Lenin Castillo

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith returned to the squared circle this afternoon for a bout with Lenin Castillo. Smith (28-1) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound boxing great Canelo Alvarez in December of 2020. Meanwhile, Lenin Castillo (8-1) was...
COMBAT SPORTS
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
267K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy