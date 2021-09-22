CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfa Romeo CEO Wants ‘as Few Screens as Possible’ in Its Cars

By Rob Stumpf
thedrive
thedrive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I don't sell an iPad with a car around it, I sell an Alfa Romeo," he said in an interview. Love 'em or hate 'em, screens are a big part of modern car interiors. Most new models place heavy emphasis on features like the infotainment display, whether it be the new 2022 Ford Expedition or something like the Mercedes-Benz EQS and its almighty Hyperscreen. And while it might seem that the automotive world is shifting toward tablets on wheels, at least one automaker is committed to using as few screens as possible.

www.thedrive.com

