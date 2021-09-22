Studyum’s IDO Goes Multi-Chain Thanks to Partnership With Astronaut
Singapore, 22 SEPTEMBER 2021 — Studyum, a 3D knowledge matrix that combines advanced technologies to bring learning to another level, will be available across launchpads and blockchains, having partnered with a BSC-based fundraising platform Astronaut. Astronaut is a specialized launchpad for decentralized projects recognized for their faster transaction times and lower gas fees. Astronaut’s alternative operation and Studyum’s unique model relying on blockchain technology will indubitably contribute to the development of a seamless IDO experience.www.newsbtc.com
