Studyum’s IDO Goes Multi-Chain Thanks to Partnership With Astronaut

GoMeat is a digital marketplace connecting consumers with their local specialty (halal/kosher) stores. Buying meat is a mundane task for most people but for specialty consumers, it can be a hectic and time-consuming chore. Specialty consumers are particular about the meat they consume (be it for religious or health reasons) thus are willing to pay a premium for it. The market is well-aware of this dependency and in recent years several cases of fraudulent certifications and lack of supply chain traceability have come forth. Thus, GoMeat is proud to be the pioneer in blockchain-based specialty meat certifications.

