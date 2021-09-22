CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

NZD/USD steady around 0.7020 investors focus on the Fed

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD clings to 0.7020 waits for a catalyst to get direction. The market sentiment improves as good news emerges from China. Fed: Expected to hold rates and the QE unchanged. Th …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money Morning

10 Stocks to Cash In on This Week’s Market Rebound

The market's not done with Evergrande. Last Monday, traders were afraid Evergrande would miss a bond payment, and then on Friday, it actually missed the payment. I wasn't really surprised at the rough ride. My Money Calendar told me ahead of time that this past week is almost always the most volatile, rough week in September.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD holds steady as the German vote count continues

The US dollar index rose slightly in the overnight session as investors remained wary about the ongoing gridlock in Washington. In the past few weeks, divisions have emerged between moderates and progressive Democrats about how to fund the $1.5 trillion infrastructure package and the anti-poverty bill. Also, there is an ongoing risk of a government shutdown since Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate. Should that happen, the biggest risk will be that the Treasury will run out of money needed to pay its debt. At the same time, there are concerns about the collapse of Evergrande after the company failed to pay its interest payout.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Nzd#Investors#Nzd Usd#Fed#Qe
ForexTV.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers to Dominate Under 1775, Awaits US Data

Gold price remains under bearish pressure amid broad USD rally. FOMC led losses may likely sustain next week as the US dollar may continue to find traction. US Core PCE and GDP data are the key events to watch next week. The gold price weekly forecast remains largely dependent on the US dollar and somewhat … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD drops to session lows below 0.7050 ahead of Fedspeak

The risk-positive market environment and the broad-based USD weakness helped the NZD/USD pair close in the positive territory on Thursday. However, the pair lost its traction on Friday and was last …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 24 September 2021

Today’s free forex signals service is a buy on the USD/CAD as we expect the market to observe the Dollar’s downside in the wake of Fed’s hawkish stance on tapering. Early Friday morning, the USD/CAD pair was down to a two-week low of around 1.2650. Meanwhile, the loonie pair paused for three days to not … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

NZD dips as trade deficit balloons

With no tier-1 events out of the US or New Zealand today, New Zealand’s trade balance for August (MoM) was in focus, and the sharp surge in the trade deficit has weighed on the New Zealand dollar. New …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto

Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of less than 0.1%, as the benchmark 10-year yield rose to around 1.45%, contributing to a 9 basis point jump for the benchmark debt and marking the largest weekly rate rise since March 19, Dow Jones Market Data show. The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite still managed to end the week in positive territory. On the data front, U.S. new-home sales increased 1.5% to an annual rate of 740,000, the government said Friday. In corporate news, Nike Inc. shares fell about 6% after the sportswear maker reported quarterly sales that fell short of Wall Street expectations, and said wages and overhead expenses weighed on revenue. For the week, the energy sector produced the best gain of the S&P 500’s 11, rising 4.7%, while financials rose 2.2%. On Wednesday, the Fed’s Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could soon end a key aspect of its market-supportive programs and aim to lift interest rates as early as 2022.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Correction to 1.0400 gains support

Aussie gains momentum on Friday versus the kiwi after breaking 1.0335. AUD/NZD is testing again the 1.0350 area and a break higher should point to more gains. The AUD/NZD is rising on Friday and is …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Slightly Higher As Dollar Stays Weak

Gold futures are slightly higher Friday morning, rebounding from losses in the previous session, but look set to post a weekly loss amid rising prospects of the Federal Reserve beginning to reduce its bond purchases before the end of this year. The dollar’s decline and weakness in stock markets contribute...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Notably Higher For The Session, Gain 2.8% In Week

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday and front-month WTI oil futures contracts recorded gains for a fifth straight week, amid tighter supplies. Recent data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories, and output disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico due to the impact of two hurricanes supported oil prices.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Cue Health IPO priced in middle of expected range, valuing COVID test maker at $2.3 billion

Cue Health Inc. is set to go public Friday, after the California-based COVID-19 test maker's initial public offering priced at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $200.0 million as it sold 12.5 million shares in the IPO. The pricing valued the company at about $2.3 billion. The stock is slated to start trading on the Nasdaq some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "HLTH." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy