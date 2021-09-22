CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

AUD/USD: Evergrande default fears abate, US dollar anchored ahead of Fed

By AUD Editor
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvergrande risks are abating and markets no await the Fed decision. 0.7280 and 0.7200 are the key levels to watch for. Risk related currencies, such as AUD, are firmer mid-week following news that …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Action May Swing on Chinese Industrial Profits

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese Industrial Profits, Treasury Yields, USD – Talking Points. Australian Dollar faces tough week after FOMC charged the Greenback. China’s August industrial profits may set the tone for Monday’s session. AUD/USD holding above trendlines, with eyes on 26-day EMA above. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The Australian Dollar may...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle to stay above $1750 ahead of US data, Fed speeches

Gold is recovering, changing hands above $1750. But as FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, technical setup on the 4H chart casts doubt on the bullish potential. “Gold traders refrain from placing fresh long bets on the metal ahead of the critical US Durable Goods data and a slew of central bankers’ speeches due later in the day. The ECB President Christine Lagarde is scheduled for an appearance, followed by the Fedspeak and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Aud#Fed
ForexTV.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers to Dominate Under 1775, Awaits US Data

Gold price remains under bearish pressure amid broad USD rally. FOMC led losses may likely sustain next week as the US dollar may continue to find traction. US Core PCE and GDP data are the key events to watch next week. The gold price weekly forecast remains largely dependent on the US dollar and somewhat … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Buyers Protecting 1.36, Led by Greenback

GBP/USD jumped up and down during the week amid FOMC and BoE but closed near the lows. Both FOMC and BoE follow the same policy but FOMC is few steps ahead. Technically, 1.3600 is the key level to make or break. Market participants await key US data next week that may provide fresh impetus to … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Firms On Early Fed Rate Hike Hopes

The U.S. dollar gained ground against its major counterparts in the early European session on Friday, as investors brought forward their forecasts for a Fed rate hike to 2022 after it indicated an upcoming reduction in the bond buying program. Nine of the 18 Federal Open Market Committee members favored...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 24 September 2021

Today’s free forex signals service is a buy on the USD/CAD as we expect the market to observe the Dollar’s downside in the wake of Fed’s hawkish stance on tapering. Early Friday morning, the USD/CAD pair was down to a two-week low of around 1.2650. Meanwhile, the loonie pair paused for three days to not … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD drops to session lows below 0.7050 ahead of Fedspeak

The risk-positive market environment and the broad-based USD weakness helped the NZD/USD pair close in the positive territory on Thursday. However, the pair lost its traction on Friday and was last …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of less than 0.1%, as the benchmark 10-year yield rose to around 1.45%, contributing to a 9 basis point jump for the benchmark debt and marking the largest weekly rate rise since March 19, Dow Jones Market Data show. The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite still managed to end the week in positive territory. On the data front, U.S. new-home sales increased 1.5% to an annual rate of 740,000, the government said Friday. In corporate news, Nike Inc. shares fell about 6% after the sportswear maker reported quarterly sales that fell short of Wall Street expectations, and said wages and overhead expenses weighed on revenue. For the week, the energy sector produced the best gain of the S&P 500’s 11, rising 4.7%, while financials rose 2.2%. On Wednesday, the Fed’s Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could soon end a key aspect of its market-supportive programs and aim to lift interest rates as early as 2022.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto

Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Appreciates Amid China’s Crackdown On Crypto, Evergrande Fears

The Japanese yen climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday, with China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency industry and uncertainty about bond payments by China Evergrande Group denting sentiment. Chinese authorities said that all digital currency activities are illegal and it would prevent financial institutions and companies...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

NZD dips as trade deficit balloons

With no tier-1 events out of the US or New Zealand today, New Zealand’s trade balance for August (MoM) was in focus, and the sharp surge in the trade deficit has weighed on the New Zealand dollar. New …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Slightly Higher As Dollar Stays Weak

Gold futures are slightly higher Friday morning, rebounding from losses in the previous session, but look set to post a weekly loss amid rising prospects of the Federal Reserve beginning to reduce its bond purchases before the end of this year. The dollar’s decline and weakness in stock markets contribute...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Fears will continue to support the dollar

Central banks are cautiously moving toward trimming their massive stimulus programs. Growth-related data suggests a steeper deceleration of economic progress. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could reach fresh 2021 lows. The EUR/USD pair has lost some ground this week, trading in the 1.1700 price zone. The American dollar enjoyed some...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Correction to 1.0400 gains support

Aussie gains momentum on Friday versus the kiwi after breaking 1.0335. AUD/NZD is testing again the 1.0350 area and a break higher should point to more gains. The AUD/NZD is rising on Friday and is …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MARKETS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: China, Energy and Yields in Play. What Will Drive AUD/USD?

Evergrande continues to plague markets and some issues are unresolved. Commodities have mixed implications as energy supply constraints continue. Long term yields on the march: will 10-year AU-US spreads impact AUD/USD?. Central banks gave their audience what they wanted this week, while the Chinese government remains guarded over Evergrande’s debt...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy