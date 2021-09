The Pistons are kicking off the pre-season soon, and fans will have a chance to see the team up close and personal for free. There is a buzz around the Pistons this year, and for good reason. The team underwent a complete overhaul with new GM, and entirely new roster. Fans are excited to see what the new team will accomplish this season, but there is one player that most of us want to see. The Pistons number one overall pick in the draft, Cade Cunningham will be on display and most of us are here for it.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO