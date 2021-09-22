CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Burglars crash U-Haul truck into Tarzana store, make off with electronics

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfEIa_0c4eqGhS00
BrokenSphere, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A business in Tarzana was burglarized Wednesday by suspects who crashed a 20-foot U-Haul truck into the storefront.

The crime was reported about 3:20 a.m. in the 19300 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were seeking two men, one of them armed with a handgun, who fled with an undetermined number of items from the business, the LAPD reported.

According to Fox 11, the suspects backed the truck into A2Z Wireless iPhone Repair, a family-owned business, and took phones, iPads, accessories, and MacBooks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Pasadena man suspected of setting stolen car on fire arrested on arson charges in Irwindale

A man was arrested after police identified him as a suspect of a stolen car that was set on fire in Irwindale and authorities Friday are continuing their investigation. Matthew Thomas Dyer of Pasadena, 46, was arrested on suspicion of felony arson Thursday by the Irwindale Police Department, booked and later released on a citation per the county’s “zero bail” policy, said an Irwindale Police Department spokesperson.
IRWINDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Man killed after shooting in Compton

A man was shot and killed in Compton and detectives Saturday were continuing their investigation into the death. Deputies were called at 11:50 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of East Pine Street near North Locust Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. They discovered the victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Tarzana, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized; suspect sought

Authorities Friday were looking for the vandal who broke eight stained-glass windows at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Van Nuys. The crime occurred about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the church at 17321 Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The suspect, described only as a male, apparently used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Firefighters extinguish large scale fire in North Hollywood

More than 80 firefighters fought and knocked down a large scale fire in North Hollywood Saturday where flames had sprung though the roof of the structure. Fire crews responded at 1:31 a.m. to a one-story commercial building at 5708 N. Cahuenga Blvd. and after taking a position from the rear doused the building with large amounts of water over 46 minutes, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man reported missing in Rosemead early Friday

Authorities sought public help to find a man who went missing early Friday in Rosemead. Daniel Christopher Pix, 39, was last seen about 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Earl Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Pix is Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 200...
ROSEMEAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Electronics#Lapd#Fox 11#Macbooks
HeySoCal

Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster

A man shot by sheriff’s deputies following a pursuit in Lancaster has died and Friday Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Deputies were called at approximately 4:10 p.m. Thursday to Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park at 45045 Fifth Street East where a man was brandishing...
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

Chase suspect shot by deputies in Rosamond

A man was wounded by sheriff’s deputies in the Kern County community of Rosamond Thursday following a pursuit that began in Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 4:10 p.m. to Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park, located at 45045 Fifth St. East in Lancaster, on reports of a man armed with a gun, said Deputy Shawn Du Busky.
ROSAMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

39-year-old man reported missing in Rosemead found

A man who went missing early Friday in Rosemead has been found. Daniel Christopher Pix, 39, was last seen about 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Earl Avenue, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him. The LASD announced about 1:45 p.m....
ROSEMEAD, CA
HeySoCal

Homicide suspect arrested after standoff at downtown LA hotel

A man suspected of homicide was arrested Wednesday after barricading himself in a hotel room in downtown Los Angeles for several hours, police said. Officers were sent to the Wayfarer Hotel in the 800 block of South Flower Street, near Eight Street, about noon to serve an arrest warrant — but the man refused to exit his room, and SWAT units were called to aid officers as they attempted to negotiate a surrender, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Perris pair accused of possessing cache of toxic drugs

A Perris man and woman accused of possessing a sizable quantity of manufactured drugs that can kill in ultra-small doses — with a potency far greater than most opioids — pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple felony charges. Andres Jesus Morales, 30, and Alyssa Christine Ponce, 27, were arrested last...
PERRIS, CA
HeySoCal

Palm Springs woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping niece

A Palm Springs woman pleaded not guilty Friday to kidnapping and child cruelty charges for the alleged kidnapping of her 4-month-old niece in Cathedral City. Julia Anne Schoolcraft, 31, was arrested Sept. 18, a day after allegedly stealing her brother’s vehicle with his child still inside, according to Officer Andrew Diaz of the Cathedral City Police Department.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HeySoCal

Man killed after rear-ending a bus in Santa Ana

A motorist in his mid-20s was killed Wednesday in Santa Ana when he rear-ended an Orange County Transportation Authority bus. The victim, who authorities were working to identify, was driving north on Harbor Boulevard in a Honda Accord about 8:35 a.m. when he slammed into the back of the bus on Harbor at 17th Street, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Sonia Rono. The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not wearing his seat belt, Rono said.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Second of two missing boys last seen in Altadena found

The second of two boys who were reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities announced Thursday. Ivan Molina, 11, had been found safe, Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The location was not provided. Ivan and 12-year-old Johnny Martell were...
ALTADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Man taken into custody in Rosemead following deputy gunshots

A man was taken into custody after deputies fired shots but did not hit anyone Thursday evening in Rosemead. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of San Gabriel Boulevard, near Garvey Avenue, said Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. It was not...
ROSEMEAD, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
964
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy