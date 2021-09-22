'That Is Country': Lana Scott Chooses Team Blake After Covering Kelsea Ballerini on 'The Voice'

The ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer thanked her husband and fellow ‘The Voice’ judge for welcoming her into the world of country music. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sound like they couldn’t be doing any better since getting married in July. The 51-year-old No Doubt singer raved about her 45-year-old husband, when she joined him at an event before a Nashville concert on Thursday September 9. The Voice coach couple gave speeches at an event, where they celebrated their duets “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You,” before playing the songs at the show that night, via People.

