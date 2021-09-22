CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That Is Country': Lana Scott Chooses Team Blake After Covering Kelsea Ballerini on 'The Voice'

The blind auditions for season 21 of The Voice continued on Tuesday as country singer Lana Scott covered an epic rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's song "Hole In The Bottle." Safe to say the singer impressed all coaches, but received two chair turns, with Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson fighting for her to join their teams. Scott is a native of Chesapeake, Va., and now resides in Pasadena Cal. Sporting a beautiful denim dress and knee-high boots, she showcased that singular country twang, taking over the stage as a true artist.

