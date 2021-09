When Janet Yellen was Fed chair and tried to reduce Federal Reserve support for the financial markets, investors greeted those efforts with a nasty downturn. To prevent such a repeat event, current Chair Jerome Powell has worked hard to be more elaborate in telegraphing what his Fed intends to do. His Fed was forced to inject billions of dollars each month into the U.S. economy when markets essentially ceased to function in March 2020. The problem then, and it is still ongoing, was how to deal with the pandemic.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO