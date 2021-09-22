Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Washington, Pleasants, Calhoun, Ritchie, northwestern Gilmer, Wirt, northeastern Roane and eastern Wood Counties through 245 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beverly to near Arnoldsburg. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph. Torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding and ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Marietta, Spencer, Harrisville, St. Marys, Elizabeth, Grantsville, Vienna, Williamstown, Pennsboro, Belmont, Arnoldsburg, North Bend State Park, Boaz, Mineralwells, Newport, Matamoras, North Hills, Lowell and Ellenboro. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 174 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 17. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 9 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH