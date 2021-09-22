Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-22 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Additional statements will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Amherst A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Amherst County through 230 PM EDT At 201 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pleasant View, or near Forks Of Buffalo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Forks Of Buffalo Clifford Pleasant View Lowesville Alto Oronoco and Piney River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
