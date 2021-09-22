CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Miami-Dade County through 245 PM EDT At 201 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of The Redland to near Royal Palm Ranger. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Homestead, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Florida City, Royal Palm Ranger and Everglades National Park. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redland, FL
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Florida City, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tornado#National Weather Service#11 13 00#Royal Palm Ranger#Everglades National Park
CBS News

Hurricane Sam "has peaked in intensity," no landfall expected

Miami — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said late Sunday that it had "peaked in intensity." Sam was centered well offshore from land, located about 850 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was traveling northwest at 7 mph.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy