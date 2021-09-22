Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Miami-Dade County through 245 PM EDT At 201 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of The Redland to near Royal Palm Ranger. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Homestead, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Florida City, Royal Palm Ranger and Everglades National Park. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH