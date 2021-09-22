This Little California Beach Town Is the Best Place to See the Great Monarch Butterfly Migration
Just as the air begins to cool and the days become that much shorter, the iconic monarch butterflies make their arrival along the California coast. By the thousands, the tiny little creatures bat their vibrant orange and black wings in unison as they find refuge from the cold for their long winter break. And it turns out, they choose many of the same destinations we do for our winter vacations.www.marthastewart.com
