After starting the season 6-0 and being ranked as high as No. 5 in the NCAA Division III coaches poll, the Carthage women’s volleyball team has hit a rough patch. The Firebirds, who dropped to No. 15 in this week’s rankings, were unable to arrest their slide Wednesday night in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener at Tarble Arena, as 17th-ranked Millikin notched a four-set victory, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 25-18.

CARTHAGE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO