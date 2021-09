Wall Street remains optimistic about Plug Power's stock. Extending the 7% rise that they had been on through the close of yesterday's trading session, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are bounding even higher today. As of 11:16 a.m. EDT, the fuel cell specialist's stock is up 2.3%, retreating slightly from its 5.5% jump earlier in the day.

