Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Chamber Welcomes New Investor Engagement Manager

Lakeland Gazette
 4 days ago
The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome our new Investor Engagement Manager, Monica DiNicolantonio. Monica has lived in Lakeland for most of her life and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School. She is the former Executive Director of the Greater Mulberry Chamber of Commerce and loves meeting new people in the community. Monica is excited to bring her years of experience and creativity to the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.

