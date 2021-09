The coronavirus pandemic has led to many consequences in the United States. Over 600,000 individuals have lost their lives fighting the virus. Frontline healthcare workers have been pushed to the limit. Their mental health has decreased due to the mental strain they are put under every day. In addition to this, millions of Americans have lost their jobs. However, one can argue that the hospitality industry has been hit hardest by the pandemic. Many businesses in Western Massachusetts have had to shut their doors, devastating local communities. When the pandemic ends, the world will look extremely different. One of the major differences that will be seen is in respect to restaurants and businesses that have collapsed under the strain of the pandemic.

