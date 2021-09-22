Chicago’s historic Palmer House Hotel celebrates its 150-year anniversary

After first opening its doors in 1871, Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel celebrates its 150th anniversary on September 23 with an open house event, inviting guests to explore the hotel’s collection of prized artifacts and learn about its deep-rooted history in Chicago. The lobby will open to the public at 11:00am with a state and city proclamation dedication and address from Hilton SVP Hotel Operations, Americas, Keith Clampet. Additional speakers commemorating the sesquicentennial celebration include Larry Horowitz of Historic Hotels of America, serving as the Master of Ceremonies, and keynote address from Alderman Brendan Reilly.