CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Chavon Rodgers The Voice 2021 Audition “Drivers License” Olivia Rodrigo, Season 21

By Jessie Mendoza
startattle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChavon Rodgers performs “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. Startattle.com – The Voice. Chavon Rodgers The Voice 2021 Audition “Drivers License” Olivia Rodrigo, Season 21. Chavon Rodgers “Drivers License” The Voice Audition 2021. Show: The Voice. Season: The Voice 2021 (Season 21) Host: Carson Daly.

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Vaughn Mugol The Voice 2021 Audition “The A Team” Ed Sheeran, Season 21

Vaughn Mugol performs “The A Team” by Ed Sheeran, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. Early release: Vaughn Mugol performs Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team” during The Voice Blind Auditions. The new season of The Voice premieres Monday, September 20 at 8/7c on NBC. Startattle.com – The Voice. Vaughn Mugol...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Dan Nigro
Person
John Legend
audacy.com

MTV VMAs set to kick off with Mendes, Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years. Justin Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night from New York's Barclay's Center at 8 p.m. EDT. Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, Saweetie and Lil Nas X were among the stars strutting down the red carpet with masked fans taking in the fashion parade.
CELEBRITIES
wibqam.com

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS win early awards in VMA show packed with surprises

(Reuters) – Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop band BTS were among the early winners at MTV’s annual Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, one of the first big award shows to be packed with fans since New York’s emergence from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Madonna opened the ceremony,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Movies#The Voice 2021 Season#Oklahoma Coach#American#Voice#Nbc#Interscope Records
startattle.com

Wendy Moten The Voice 2021 Audition “We Can Work it Out” The Beatles, Season 21

Wendy Moten performs “We Can Work it Out” by The Beatles, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. It was a four-chair turn for Wendy Moten. Startattle.com – The Voice. Chair turns: Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton. Result: Advanced to Battles. Wendy Moten The Voice 2021 Audition “We...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
startattle.com

Peedy Chavis The Voice 2021 Audition “Heartbreak Hotel” Elvis Presley, Season 21

Peedy Chavis performs “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. Startattle.com – The Voice. Peedy Chavis The Voice 2021 Audition “Heartbreak Hotel” Elvis Presley, Season 21. Peedy Chavis “Heartbreak Hotel” The Voice Audition 2021. Show: The Voice. Season: The Voice 2021 (Season 21) Host: Carson Daly.
MUSIC
startattle.com

Gymani The Voice 2021 Audition “POV” Ariana Grande, Season 21

Gymani performs “POV” by Ariana Grande, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. It was a four-chair turn for Gymani. Startattle.com – The Voice. Chair turns: Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton. Result: Advanced to Battles. Gymani The Voice 2021 Audition “POV” Ariana Grande, Season 21. Gymani “POV” The...
MUSIC
startattle.com

Paris Winningham The Voice 2021 Audition “Superstition” Stevie Wonder, Season 21

Paris Winningham performs “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. Startattle.com – The Voice. Paris Winningham The Voice 2021 Audition “Superstition” Stevie Wonder, Season 21. Paris Winningham “Superstition” The Voice Audition 2021. Show: The Voice. Season: The Voice 2021 (Season 21) Host: Carson Daly. Coaches: Kelly Clarkson,...
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

Samuel Harness The Voice 2021 Audition “Here Without You” 3 Doors Down, Season 21

Samuel Harness performs “Here Without You” by 3 Doors Down, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. It was a three-chair turn for Samuel Harness. Startattle.com – The Voice. Chair turns: John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton. Result: Advanced to Battles. Samuel Harness The Voice 2021 Audition “Here Without You” 3...
MUSIC
Vulture

Olivia Rodrigo Brought Lisa Frank Realness to the VMAs with ‘good 4 u’

Olivia Rodrigo made her VMAs debut on Sunday night with a joyful performance of “good 4 u,” starring herself, a team of masked dancers, and giant CGI butterflies. Rodrigo performed the scorched-earth breakup anthem decked out lace-up gloves and a tie-dye tutu (it was all very pop-punk Lisa Frank, Rodrigo’s visual reference of choice.) Rodrigo exercised impressive breath control throughout the performance, which ended with the singer “smashing” the camera with her microphone. “good 4 u” was but a delightful precursor to Rodrigo’s win of the first award of the night, Song of the Year, for “drivers license.” Rodrigo dedicated the award, in true Swiftie fashion, to the girls “writing songs on their bedroom floor,” adding, “There are a lot of people who will try to dim your light, but speaking your mind and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world.” Good for her!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy