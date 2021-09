The 10-year Treasury yield rose again on Friday as rates turned around this week due to the Federal Reserve inching closer to pulling away its emergency pandemic stimulus. The Fed said this week that it would taper its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases "soon" and Chairman Jerome Powell said he would need to see just one more good jobs report to convince him the economy is ready for the removal of this stimulus. The central bank then wants to wrap up the taper by mid-year next year, with a rate hike following before 2022 is out.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO