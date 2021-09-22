Ticket prices changing and more upgrades to Neyland for Tennessee football in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee says it has implemented a plan to simplify and modernize purchasing tickets starting with the 2022 season. Starting in the fall of 2022, many season-ticket holders will see a price reduction, and access to season tickets is being expanded to more of the fanbase. Some areas in Neyland Stadium will no longer require an annual donation — these areas will allow more Vol fans to experience the pageantry of gameday on Rocky Top.