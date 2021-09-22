CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Mule deer buck illegally killed with pellet gun in Pocatello

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lm6rt_0c4efgzV00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a mule deer buck in Pocatello.

On the afternoon of Aug. 30, Idaho Fish and Game received a call about a dead deer located on the 900 block of Bryan Road in Pocatello in a residential yard. Fish and Game personnel thought they were responding to the aftermath of a deer/vehicle collision—an event that happens all too often in the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities. However, after further investigation, Fish and Game officers determined the buck had been killed with a pellet gun.

Neighborhood residents had seen the buck, a frequent visitor to the area, alive at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 29. Though officers are not sure when or where the deer was shot, the deer was reported dead at 4:15 p.m. the next day.

Fish and Game is currently working an active criminal investigation into the incident. At least two Fish and Game violations and one City of Pocatello violation have been identified in relation to this incident: taking a big game animal during closed season, taking a big game animal with an unlawful weapon (both IDAPA code violations), and discharging a firearm within the city limits of Pocatello (City of Pocatello violation).

According to information provided by the City of Pocatello, City Code 9.32 states it is unlawful for any person to discharge firearms of any kind or description within the city limits of Pocatello and defines a firearm as “any instrument used in the propulsion of shot, shell or bullets or other harmful objects by the action of gunpowder exploded within it, or by the action of compressed air within it, or by the power of springs and including what are commonly known as air rifles, BB guns, slings or flippers.”

“This is the second time in two years that we have investigated an illegal killing of a mule deer with a pellet gun in Pocatello,” Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson said. “Not only is it tough to see a deer killed in such a way, it’s also scary to think that a pellet capable of killing a large buck was actually discharged in a residential area not too far from busy streets and a school.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.

KIFI Local News 8

“Palisades Pete” bones identified

PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming and Othram Inc. have worked together to identify human remains found in the Palisades Reservoir lake bed in 2002. In September of 2002, a local resident found what appeared to be a human skull at...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

