The Indianapolis Colts offense was outmuscled in their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The left side of the offensive line was beaten up. The Indianapolis Colts opened the 2021 NFL season with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was a contest in which they were competitive early but, as time wore on, both sides of the ball were unable to keep up. We’re going to break down the film for what we saw from Carson Wentz in the Colts offense, though, to see what we can learn moving forward.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO