Controversy ensues after IHA director interviews for job in Washington state

By Rafael Sánchez
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The head of the Indianapolis Housing Agency is up for a job in Tacoma, Washington, but that job offer has become controversial.

John Hall confirmed to WRTV that he was offered the top job with the Tacoma Housing Agency, but city officials are now reconsidering their decision following allegations that Hall made insensitive comments during the interview process.

Hall said people misrepresented his statements, which were first reported by the Tacoma News Tribune . Tacoma officials expect to announce a decision on Oct. 8.

Last week, Hall released an email to his employees in Indianapolis reminding them of their obligation to fulfill the agency's goals over the next 100 days.

He also addressed the controversy saying in part, "I am highly troubled by people who deliberately misrepresented words that I stated and work actively to create chaos."

"I want each of you to know that I am neither a homophobe nor transphobe as depicted by a faction seeking to thwart policy set by its governing body," he continued. "I have always willingly adhered to my oath to uphold the ideals of our city and create inclusive communities for all."

Hall joined the Indianapolis Housing Agency in March 2019.

He quickly responded to several WRTV Investigates reports by fixing dozens of broken surveillance cameras out of order for weeks and reorganizing the agency's non-for profit involved questionable practices.

His contract with the IHA expires March 3, and the board has yet to offer a contract extension.

No COUNTRY trusts BIDEN the LIAR!
4d ago

Is that the job or place where that woman worked who stole all of the money, bought land and a place in Texas, etc. with it?! Whatever became of her?! Where is the money, did they sell that place in Texas to get part of the money back?!!!

Reply
2
 

WRTV

