Buying a Rolex watch or a Chanel bag with Bitcoins? It becomes possible with LuxFi. With the vision to bridge the gap between real-world luxury assets and digital assets (NFTs), LuxFi has announced the planned launch of its NFT marketplace. The introduction of LuxFi’s marketplace allows everyone to buy, sell and invest in luxury assets through NFTs, with the possibility of using cryptocurrency and traditional payment methods.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO