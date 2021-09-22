CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to keep what you do online private with just one click

By Komando Staff, Komando.com
komando.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy is both pinnacle and pivotal in today’s online world. Without it, we are exposed to all kinds of snooping and malicious threats. The truth is, you never know who may be keeping virtual tabs on you. Whether it’s a hacker or scammer in the mall, a persistent three-letter government agency or even your creepy neighbor, you need to secure your web browsing. You need to protect your privacy with help from our sponsor, ExpressVPN.

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Change this one setting to get faster internet speeds

Slow internet speeds are incredibly frustrating. You pay a boatload of cash to your internet service provider, and your connection is spotty and slow. Many things could be causing delays in your connection speed. We’ll go over each of these things at the end of the article, but we’re going to focus on your DNS or domain name system for now.
INTERNET
komando.com

Mozilla warns: Avoid these 3 messaging apps if you care about privacy

Chatting online isn’t anything new, but the pandemic has fueled the use of video calling and messaging apps. As social distancing began around the country, these apps saw a surge in popularity. Tap or click here to find out which browser is best for your privacy. But just because something...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Hackers#Censorship#Broadband Internet#The World Wide Web#Netflix Hulu Youtube#Dns Protection For#Domain Name Service#Ip
sflcn.com

How to Avoid Falling for a Scam When Gambling Online

It’s safe to say that the internet is an amazing source of entertainment. At any moment of your life, when you feel bored, you can simply open Google, type in some words and enjoy, or follow through to one of many pages such as slotsonlinecanada.com directly. However, the virtual world comes with its drawbacks, and the main one is the risk of falling for a scam and losing your personal data or even money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
komando.com

Tech is expensive! Ways you’re wasting money and smart fixes to save

Look around your house. How much do you think you have spent on gadgets and tech subscriptions over the years?. With shiny new gear popping up daily and yet another streaming service there to woo you, it’s hard to stop the flow of cash. I can help. Tap or click for all the best ways to scan without shelling out money for a scanner. You’re welcome.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Privacy pro tip: New way to see exactly which apps are spying on you

It’s September, and that usually means we’ll see both hardware and software releases from Apple. The tech giant recently put out updated versions of its operating systems, new iPhone 13 models, and some new entries in the iPad family. Look for Apple Watch Series 7 later this fall. Apple’s iOS...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What Is the Linux Command Line and How Do You Use It?

On most Linux computers, you have the option to open a window and type commands that tell your machine to do things. Sometimes, as your computer is booting up or if something crashes, this text-based interface occupies your entire screen. This is the Linux command line. It’s older than the...
SOFTWARE
komando.com

This new iOS 15 feature has a flaw that could put your data at risk

Apple’s new version of iOS has been out for just a week, and there are already severe problems being detected. This isn’t unusual with the latest software releases, as bugs and flaws are bound to pop up. Last week, two issues were reported among users who downloaded and installed iOS...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Why is it Important to Browse The Internet With a VPN?

Browsing the internet is something that comes as second nature to more than half of the planet today. Officially, more than four billion people peruse the billions of web pages, services, and applications available online in 2021. To add to that, the majority of internet browsing takes place on the go via smartphones, today. Because the internet map has become so massive, it is time to look at ways in which to protect yourself, your data, and your identity online.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

What Is a CMOS Battery and How do You Remove One?

If your computer isn't booting up properly, or it shows the incorrect date and time every time you log in, chances are that your CMOS battery is depleted. Even though it sounds complicated, replacing your CMOS battery is a simple affair. But before that, it's important to understand what exactly is the CMOS battery, and what role it plays.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

What is a dedicated IP address for a VPN and do you need one

VPNs use several techniques to protect your online privacy, but one of the simplest involves replacing your IP address. Connect to a VPN and you're usually given a different IP every time, each one shared with many other customers. That's a smart move: when 30 people are using the same...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What to Do if a Stranger Sends You Money on Venmo

If a stranger sends you money on Venmo, the natural reaction is to wonder why. Most people assume that it's a mistake. Unfortunately, most of the time, there isn't anything accidental about it. A popular Venmo scam starts with an accidental payment and is soon followed up with a message...
ACCIDENTS
Esquire

Stitch Fix Created an Online Store Just for You

Algorithms: They've become the way of the Internet, offering content that's entirely based on your past searches. If you perused the best romance novels lately, get ready for Danielle Steel to flood your feed. A Marvel fan? The latest trailers and the company’s merch are most likely all you see when you log on. The process makes sense: Tailoring ads to your personal tastes is a smart way to spur commerce. And Stitch Fix has been capitalizing on this practice for a decade.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy