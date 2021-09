The guitar is one of the most expressive instruments you can play. The ability to bend notes and make micro-adjustments to the pitch gives the guitar a vocal quality not found in many other instruments - a quality turned up to 11 when a slide is added to the mix. It seems slide guitar has seen somewhat of a resurgence of late, with modern slide pioneers Joey Landreth, Ariel Posen and YouTube sensation Justin Johnson breathing new life into this historic guitar technique. So, it seems as good a time as any to break down the best guitar slides on the market right now to help you recreate these slippery guitar tones.

