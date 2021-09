Paul "Triple H" Levesque has issued his first statement since it was announced earlier this month that he had undergone a procedure following a cardiac event. "I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people," Levesque tweeted on Tuesday. "I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon"

