CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Covid-19 variant with increased resistance to antibodies has been identified at a Kentucky nursing home where it has infected 45 residents and workers

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A new Covid variant with increased resistance to antibodies has been identified at a Kentucky nursing home where it has already infected 45 residents and workers.

The strain which originated in Japan is known as R.1 and contains dangerous mutations that improve its 'transmission, replication, and immune suppression.'

It shares a mutation of the same spike protein which has also been identified in the highly infectious variants originating from Brazil, Britain, India and South Africa.

Infectious disease expert Dr. William Haseltine wrote in Forbes: 'R.1 is a variant to watch. It has established a foothold in both Japan and the United States.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcxDP_0c4eYTM300
Infectious disease expert Dr. William Haseltine said it has infected 45 residents and health workers at a Kentucky nursing home (stock image)

It comes after the FDA approved booster vaccines for adults aged over 65 and for other vulnerable groups.

The agency said that concerns over the infectious Delta variant meant it was necessary to roll-out the shots.

They are available for anyone who has received their last dose at least six months ago.

Comments / 1

Related
The Conversation UK

Four factors that increase the risk of vaccinated people getting COVID

Two weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the protective effects of vaccination will be at their highest. At this point, you’re fully vaccinated. If you still get COVID-19 after this point, you’ve suffered a “breakthrough” infection. Broadly speaking, breakthrough infections are similar to regular COVID-19 infections in unvaccinated people – but there are some differences. Here is what to look out for if you’ve had both jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
gentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

HALF of adults who develop inflammatory condition linked to Covid - often seen in children - are admitted to ICUs, with one in 10 dying

Adults who develop the rare inflammatory condition often seen in children diagnosed with the coronavirus are at 50 per cent risk of severe outcomes, a new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests. Researchers looked at COVID-19 patients aged 18 and older diagnosed with Multi-system Inflammatory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

'First Time In The World': Doctors Remove Kidney, Part of Lung Of Covid Survivor With Extreme Black Fungus Infection

Doctors had to remove a kidney and a portion of the left lung of a 34-year-old man in India who developed an extreme case of mucormycosis following a coronavirus infection. Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, is a deadly post-COVID infection; thousands of cases were reported widely from India earlier this year. The fungus is commonly occuring but reduced immunity, often attributed to the use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19, allows it to infect organs such as eyes and ears. Treatment often involves removing the infected organs to save the life of the patient. Still, the condition is said to have a mortality rate of over 50%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Haseltine
KIRO 7 Seattle

New R.1 COVID-19 variant detected in U.S. outbreak

A new variant of the COVID-19 virus infected 46 residents and staff in a Kentucky nursing home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first time the strain has been identified in the U.S. The variant, named R.1, is believed to have originated in Japan, and has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Antibodies
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

Covid was ‘perfectly adapted’ to infect humans when virus emerged in Wuhan which ‘proves’ lab leak, book claims

COVID was "ready made" to infect humans when the virus first emerged in Wuhan and this adds to the mounting evidence of a lab leak, a new bombshell book has claimed. Elaine Dewar, a Canadian investigative journalist and science writer, told The Sun Online the "biggest red flag" is the fact the virus was "perfectly adapted to human beings" when it first appeared in December 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Your Risk of COVID Is 10 Times Higher This Long After Vaccination, Study Says

At first, it seemed like vaccinations alone might be enough to end the COVID pandemic altogether. Over time, however, it's become clear that the virus won't go down without a fight. With high case rates across the country and minimal mitigation measures in place, everyone is at risk. While vaccinated people remain highly protected, there have still been thousands of breakthrough infections over the last few months. Research has found that the effectiveness of one or two vaccine doses might not be enough to combat certain factors, like the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But there could be another answer as to why the vaccines aren't quite as effective at preventing symptomatic infection as they were in clinical trials: time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy