Pregnant Joanna Page beams as she shows off her budding bump in floaty green frock at star-studded wedding of celebrity make-up artist Lottie Brooksbank

By Aisha Nozari For Mailonline
 6 days ago

She revealed that she is expecting her fourth child with husband James Thornton last month.

And Gavin And Stacey star Joanna Page exuded a pregnancy glow over the weekend when she attended celebrity make-up artist Lottie Brooksbank's wedding to Chris Gibson in Berkshire.

Joanna, 44, was joined at the lavish ceremony by the likes of Denise Van Outen, Ruth Langsford and Lisa Armstrong and could barely stop smiling while posing for photographs at the fun-filled event in a gorgeous green dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4kTf_0c4eY92000
Beaming: Joanna Page, 44, exuded pregnancy glow over the weekend when she attended celebrity make-up artist Lottie Brooksbank's wedding to Chris Gibson in Berkshire 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljUPO_0c4eY92000
 Star-studded: Joanna was joined at the lavish ceremony by the likes of Denise Van Outen (pictured), Ruth Langsford and Lisa Armstrong

Teaming her floaty, puff-sleeved frock with a pair of lace-up gold shoes, Joanna nailed maternity dressing.

The screen star's green dress featured a seersucker bust and detailing at the top of the arms, with a frilled hemline and puff sleeves.

The soon-to-be mother-of-four wore her blonde hair loose and adorned her glossy tresses with a pretty headband

Joanna accessorised with delicate drop earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9e2z_0c4eY92000
True love: Joanna attended celebrity make-up artist Lottie Brooksbank's wedding to Chris Gibson in Berkshire 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sd2cT_0c4eY92000
Woo! Lottie and Chris' big day was held at St.Mary's Church in Streatley, where Alice In Wonderland author Lewis Carroll preached in 1864
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Jz2Y_0c4eY92000
HA! The Saturdays singer Mollie King and Ruth sat together at the event where Tinder profiles were printed out 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hhvt1_0c4eY92000
Snap happy: Denise also posed with make-up artist Lisa and her partner James in a stunning snap 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwiHx_0c4eY92000
Conga! Ruth looked sensational in a patterned pink gown with a nipped in waist and was clearly having a sensational time as she embedded herself in a conga line during the festivities

Lottie and Chris' big day was held at St.Mary's in Streatley, where Alice In Wonderland author Lewis Carroll preached in 1864.

The party was hosted at nearby Lains Barn.

Not only was there a Strictly theme to the wedding - as the speeches were given with voting paddles from the show – but the celebrations also featured a conga line..

Taking to Instagram on in August, Joanna shared a photo of herself looking radiant in a floaty white dress teamed with a khaki jacket and added the caption: 'Well, this is a surprise!! Baby number 4 on the way! It's going to be a busy Christmas!'

Joanna and her husband James already share three children: Eva, seven, Kit, five, and Noah, four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127TwJ_0c4eY92000
Incredible news: Joanna Page revealed in August that she is expecting her fourth child with husband James Thornton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fXh7_0c4eY92000
Family: Joanna and her husband James already share three children: Eva, seven, Kit, five, and Noah, four 

