Long list of amazing guest artists, composers to light up Michigan Philharmonic 2021-2022 performances
Fourteen. That’s right an amazing litany of 14 guest artists will help the Michigan Philharmonic bring back live concert music during its historic season beginning in October and running through next May. The nationally and internationally recognized guest artists offer a world-wide musical and vocal perspective along with an amazing amount of talent during what is a historic 76th year for the cultural jewel many lovingly call “the Phil.”www.corpmagazine.com
